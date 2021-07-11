UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 156,119 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

