UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,218 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 655,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

