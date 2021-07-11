UBS Group AG Buys 1,376 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Meridian Bioscience worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 201,024 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 10.2% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 160,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 819,098 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $955.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

