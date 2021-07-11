UBS Group AG Purchases 12,440 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

