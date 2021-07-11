UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $55.00 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22.

