UBS Group AG Sells 15,753 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

