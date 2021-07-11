UBS Group AG Sells 26,611 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,611 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 252,075 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 136,227 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 276,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EFL opened at $9.52 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

