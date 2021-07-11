UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €56.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

