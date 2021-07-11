Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.
UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.
Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $221.69. 4,229,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $164.66 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.86.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
