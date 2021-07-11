Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $221.69. 4,229,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $164.66 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

