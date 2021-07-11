United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.080-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Shares of X opened at $24.54 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

