United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) is Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.1% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.65. 199,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

