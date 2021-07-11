UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNH. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.22.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $412.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $287.10 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

