Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells $46,200.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UEC stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 2,334,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,368,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after buying an additional 1,188,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UEC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

