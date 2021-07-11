Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells $46,200.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
UEC stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.67.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on UEC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
