USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $80.79 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

