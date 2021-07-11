Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.11. 286,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $276.14 and a 12-month high of $408.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

