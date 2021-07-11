Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 1.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $583,210.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 309,698 shares worth $13,888,714. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

