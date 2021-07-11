Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT remained flat at $$248.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.56. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

