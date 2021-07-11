Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 1.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $874,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 21.6% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $3,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 309,698 shares worth $13,888,714. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. 2,882,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

