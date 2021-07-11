Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.10. The company had a trading volume of 357,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

