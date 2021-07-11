Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,549 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. 1,360,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,553. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.