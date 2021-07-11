VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BRF)

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,122% compared to the typical volume of 180 call options.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 554.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 572.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 158,974 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

