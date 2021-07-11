Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0432 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $91.71 million and $2.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000934 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001476 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

