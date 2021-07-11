Venus (XVS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.12 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $19.69 or 0.00058055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $203.94 million and approximately $17.12 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,100.44 or 1.00532790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007220 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000918 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,356,503 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

