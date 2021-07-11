Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNE. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Veoneer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.27.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Veoneer has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $30.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

