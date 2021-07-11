Verso (NYSE:VRS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Verso stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verso will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

