VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) Trading Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.68.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.