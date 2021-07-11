Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 10,701 RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 131.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 328,753 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 445.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RADA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

