Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Infinera by 124.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 11.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth about $284,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of INFN opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.18. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Northland Securities raised their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.