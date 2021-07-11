Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 761,781 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,043,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 398,320 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $441,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,365 shares of company stock worth $1,617,870. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

