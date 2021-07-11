Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $94,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 816,719 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $75.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.29. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

