Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 398 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $162.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.15. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.