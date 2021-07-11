Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NovoCure by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 282,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,395,000 after purchasing an additional 60,631 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 161,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,427 shares of company stock worth $47,198,572. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $194.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,742.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.76. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

