Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 5.5%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.78. 237,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,842,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 84.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $6,126,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

