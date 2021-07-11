Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

VIVE opened at $2.72 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

