Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

VLPNY opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

