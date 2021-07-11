Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.
VLPNY opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
