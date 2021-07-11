Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vonage stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

