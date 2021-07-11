Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,072,265 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 374.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up 1.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Otis Worldwide worth $276,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,127. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

