Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $178.09 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 625,261 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $178,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Autohome by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 103,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Autohome by 2,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 637,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Autohome’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

