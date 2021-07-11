Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $442.51 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,152 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $442,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,120,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

