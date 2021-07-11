Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,014 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,014 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 4.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Mastercard worth $742,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $372.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,730. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.07. The stock has a market cap of $369.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

