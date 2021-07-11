Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Takes $96.38 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,585,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,380,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.