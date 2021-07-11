W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 310.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $69.57 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

