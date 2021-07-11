WABnetwork Price Tops $0.0000 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a market cap of $117,550.24 and $511.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAB is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

