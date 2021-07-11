Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,825 Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Shares of GVIP stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $102.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.68.

