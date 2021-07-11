Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,635,004.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,209,139 shares of company stock valued at $261,815,984.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE SNAP opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.87. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.