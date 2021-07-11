Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 330 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,907 shares of company stock worth $78,370,241. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM opened at $385.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

