Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

ECC stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $424.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 76.52%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

