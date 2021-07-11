Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $355.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.18.

NYSE W opened at $303.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $205.80 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $427,612.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at $44,108,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

