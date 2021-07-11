Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (WAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on July 28th

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 30.57%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.