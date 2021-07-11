Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. 2,401,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,845. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.33.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

